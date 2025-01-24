Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 15.2% – Still a Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded up 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 37,449,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 7,864,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £596,486.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Wishbone Gold alerts:

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.