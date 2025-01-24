Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 15.2% – Still a Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded up 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 37,449,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 7,864,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £596,486.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
