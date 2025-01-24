WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.460-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

WNS opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 9.39%. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

