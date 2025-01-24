XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 201,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 395,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

XCHG Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36.

Get XCHG alerts:

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

About XCHG

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.