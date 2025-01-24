XML Financial LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in EMCOR Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $531.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $488.87 and a 200-day moving average of $434.64. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $219.07 and a one year high of $545.29. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.