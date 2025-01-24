XML Financial LLC Sells 8,010 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $98,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,857 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 440,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 190,996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 64,586 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,041,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 124,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 139,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 63,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.0 %

WBA opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.