Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 72.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $804,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $373.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) EPS.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

