Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Has $456,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $211.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.35 and a 52-week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total value of $621,812.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,175.82. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. This represents a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

