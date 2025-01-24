Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.6% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $618,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.