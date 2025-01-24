Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,479,000 after buying an additional 128,622 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,386,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,396,000 after purchasing an additional 141,675 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 537.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,356,000 after purchasing an additional 402,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 308.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.02. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

