Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $302.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $239.86 and a one year high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

