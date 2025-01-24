Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Target

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $8.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.61. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $137.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

