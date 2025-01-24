Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for QUALCOMM Q2 Earnings

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $139.26 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

