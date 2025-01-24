Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for EMN Earnings

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMN. Citigroup cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

NYSE EMN opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,430. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $471,623.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,013.52. This trade represents a 50.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

