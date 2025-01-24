Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.
