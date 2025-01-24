Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Up 2.1 %

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.98. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.49 and a current ratio of 35.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

