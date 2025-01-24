Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Sells $54,410.46 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) CEO Amy Taylor sold 11,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $54,410.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,144.02. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Shares of ZVIA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 128.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZVIA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.15 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZVIA

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.