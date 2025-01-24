Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,567 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,800.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,381 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113,334 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,080 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

WYNN stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

