Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $12.54 Million in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.08% of FTAI Aviation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,618,000 after purchasing an additional 773,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,474,000 after purchasing an additional 182,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,048,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $181.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,025.66 and a beta of 2.09.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,199.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

