Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises approximately 1.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.05% of HubSpot worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $742.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,739.09, a P/E/G ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.76. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $762.47.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.26.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

