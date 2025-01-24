Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 28,085 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,085 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,005 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,660,000 after buying an additional 817,240 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,060,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,413,000 after acquiring an additional 767,912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,051,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,571,000 after buying an additional 591,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,749,000 after buying an additional 285,565 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.1 %

AEM stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.