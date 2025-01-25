1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 89,301 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 89,301 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $748,342.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,668,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,123,412.70. This represents a 1.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $741,080.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $447,130.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $359,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $312,000.00.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.77 million, a PE ratio of -63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

