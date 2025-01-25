11,094 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Sony Group by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 399.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

