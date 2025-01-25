1,158 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Aspiring Ventures LLC

Aspiring Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $251.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average of $238.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

