129,835 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Grange Capital LLC

Grange Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 129,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. SoFi Technologies makes up 2.1% of Grange Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,706,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,685.68. This represents a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,073. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 179.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

