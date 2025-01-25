1,303 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Masimo by 133.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $170.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.01. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average is $142.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Masimo’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research upped their target price on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MASI

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.