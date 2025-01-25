243 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 84,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 5,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.29.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $977.59 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The stock has a market cap of $417.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock worth $123,913,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

