24,887 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $172.30 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

