4,000 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Acquired by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $247,635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $353,967,157.74. The trade was a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,518,855 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682,423 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $84.80.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

