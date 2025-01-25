5,531 Shares in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 120.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 915,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500,475 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,095,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 32.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 88.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. On average, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

