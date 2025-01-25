5,762 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after buying an additional 2,156,259 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,501,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after buying an additional 2,018,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,782,000 after buying an additional 1,858,502 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,903,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.19.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

