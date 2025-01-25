7,966 Shares in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $28.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

