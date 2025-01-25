abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.57 and traded as low as $7.32. abrdn shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 173 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of abrdn to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of abrdn to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
