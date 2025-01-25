Accel Wealth Management Acquires 5,062 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 456,002 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 938,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 729,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 127,913 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

