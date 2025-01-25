Accel Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

