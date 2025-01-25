Accel Wealth Management Boosts Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 148.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,323,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,351,000 after purchasing an additional 359,838 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,771,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,814,000 after buying an additional 194,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,895,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,520,000 after buying an additional 517,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,153,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,729,000 after acquiring an additional 591,968 shares during the period.

CGGR stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

