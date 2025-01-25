Accel Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

