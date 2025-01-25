Accel Wealth Management Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $203.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.