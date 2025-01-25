Accel Wealth Management Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2,263.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.