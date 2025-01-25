Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.96. 63,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 24,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $187.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

