Advisory Alpha LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 311,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 79,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $121.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average is $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.72 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

View Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.