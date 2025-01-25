Advocate Group LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 119,923.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 106,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 106,732 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

