AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Invests $29.25 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 291,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $104.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.