AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 238,653 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238,653 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $48,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 406.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 387.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,288 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $38.37 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

