Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ATB Capital downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.25.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

TSE AFN opened at C$39.83 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$38.62 and a 1-year high of C$64.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. The firm has a market cap of C$759.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.40). Ag Growth International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

