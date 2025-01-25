AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 478.50 ($5.97) and last traded at GBX 478.50 ($5.97), with a volume of 2174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465.25 ($5.81).

AIB Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 448.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 440.21. The company has a market cap of £11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.18 and a beta of 1.65.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

