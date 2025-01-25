Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 549,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,344,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airship AI

Airship AI Trading Down 4.5 %

Insider Activity at Airship AI

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

In related news, CTO Yanda Ma sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $721,600. Insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Airship AI by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airship AI by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airship AI by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airship AI in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.