Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARLP. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 19,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,488. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $613.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLP. Singular Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

