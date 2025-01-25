Alpha Partners Technology Merger Extends Business Combination Date

Plum Acquisition Corp. III, a company under Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ: APTMU), has successfully extended the deadline for its business combination process. In an amendment filed on January 17, 2025, the company outlined the extension that allows them to consummate a business combination until July 30, 2025, or an earlier date as determined by the board of directors. Additionally, Article 49.4 has been amended to remove specific language related to the net tangible assets requirement for business combinations.

The decision to extend the business combination deadline was approved by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on January 16, 2025. This amendment provides more flexibility for Plum Acquisition Corp. III to explore potential business opportunities and collaborations.

During the meeting, shareholders representing approximately 87.82% of the company’s voting power were present, approving both the extension and the amendment related to net tangible assets. The detailed voting results reflect strong support for these proposals.

As a result of these approved amendments, there was no need to present an adjournment proposal to shareholders. Plum Acquisition Corp. III aims to utilize this extended timeline effectively in identifying and executing a strategic business combination.

The full details of the amendments to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, as well as the voting results, are available in the official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This extension reflects the company’s commitment to thorough deliberation and strategic decision-making in its pursuit of a successful business combination strategy.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

