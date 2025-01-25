Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) vs. reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Critical Survey

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alset and reAlpha Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alset alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -299.22% -42.91% -38.02% reAlpha Tech -2,035.17% -45.22% -36.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alset and reAlpha Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 0 0 0 0 0.00 reAlpha Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

reAlpha Tech has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given reAlpha Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe reAlpha Tech is more favorable than Alset.

2.7% of Alset shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.7% of Alset shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alset and reAlpha Tech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $22.09 million 0.38 -$58.95 million ($4.33) -0.21 reAlpha Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

reAlpha Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alset.

Volatility & Risk

Alset has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, reAlpha Tech has a beta of -8.06, indicating that its stock price is 906% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Alset

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. Its Digital Transformation Technology segment provides support, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and artificial intelligent customer service application and metaverse services. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow through instant messaging systems, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, direct marketing platforms, e-real estate, brand protection, and counterfeit and fraud detection; and mobile application product development and other businesses, including information technology services to end-users, service providers, and other commercial users through multiple platforms. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. Its Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It operates cafes in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About reAlpha Tech

(Get Free Report)

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.