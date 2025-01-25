Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Trading 20% Higher – What’s Next?

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 607,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 115,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Altiplano Metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.25.

About Altiplano Metals

(Get Free Report)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.