Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Trading Up 30% – Here’s Why

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report) traded up 30% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 369,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 96,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Altiplano Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

